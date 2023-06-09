Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] stock Resumed by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $16

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] gained 19.70% or 2.12 points to close at $12.88 with a heavy trading volume of 14903243 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:27 PM that Beyond Meat® Announces “At The Market” (ATM) Equity Offering Program.

The shares will be offered pursuant to an equity distribution agreement between the Company and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, as sales agent. Sales may be made by any method permitted by law, including in sales deemed to be “at the market offerings” as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in ordinary brokers’ transactions, to or through a market maker, on or through the Nasdaq Global Select Market or any other market venue where the securities may be traded, in the over-the-counter market, in privately negotiated transactions, or through a combination of any such methods of sale. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices and, as a result, sales prices may vary.

It opened the trading session at $10.80, the shares rose to $13.87 and dropped to $10.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BYND points out that the company has recorded -7.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, BYND reached to a volume of 14903243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97.

Trading performance analysis for BYND stock

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.65. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.89, while it was recorded at 11.24 for the last single week of trading, and 15.32 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.70 and a Gross Margin at -6.77. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.40.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -28.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.24. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$417,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]