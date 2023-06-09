Bernstein slashes price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] – find out why.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE: STM] closed the trading session at $47.04 on 06/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.51, while the highest price level was $47.16. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 2:30 AM that STMicroelectronics and Sanan Optoelectronics to advance Silicon Carbide ecosystem in China.

STMicroelectronics and Sanan Optoelectronics to create a Joint Venture (‘JV’) for high-volume 200mm SiC device manufacturing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.25 percent and weekly performance of 4.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, STM reached to a volume of 3735326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $55.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for STMicroelectronics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STMicroelectronics N.V. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for STM in the course of the last twelve months was 26.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

STM stock trade performance evaluation

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, STM shares gained by 11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.09, while it was recorded at 45.38 for the last single week of trading, and 41.19 for the last 200 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.10 and a Gross Margin at +48.14. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.55.

Return on Total Capital for STM is now 32.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.93. Additionally, STM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] managed to generate an average of $73,349 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.STMicroelectronics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STMicroelectronics N.V. go to 5.00%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: Insider Ownership positions