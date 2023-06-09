Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited [ATAT] Revenue clocked in at $2.58 billion, down -14.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: ATAT] closed the trading session at $15.44 on 06/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.02, while the highest price level was $15.70. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized Registered Secondary Offering of American Depositary Shares by Legend Capital.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the ADSs by Legend Capital. The gross proceeds of the Secondary Offering to Legend Capital amounts to US$85.2 million, without deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Legend Capital and assuming the underwriters do not exercise the option to purchase additional ADSs. The closing of the Secondary Offering will be subject to customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.32 percent and weekly performance of -13.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 217.03K shares, ATAT reached to a volume of 3252056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited [ATAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAT shares is $29.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

ATAT stock trade performance evaluation

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited [ATAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.26. With this latest performance, ATAT shares dropped by -16.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.07 for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited [ATAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.66, while it was recorded at 16.35 for the last single week of trading.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited [ATAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

