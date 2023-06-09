Aramark [ARMK] fell -1.55% so far this year. What now?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] traded at a low on 06/08/23, posting a -0.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.70. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Aramark Chefs Earn Distinguished CIA ProChef® Certification.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the largest U.S.-based food service company, is pleased to announce 26 chefs from its Collegiate Hospitality group have graduated from the prestigious CIA ProChef® certification, a training and professional development program from CIA Consulting, a division of The Culinary Institute of America. The graduating chefs drive Aramark’s culinary programs and create the menus served at colleges and universities across the United States.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2898633 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aramark stands at 1.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.17%.

The market cap for ARMK stock reached $10.43 billion, with 260.67 million shares outstanding and 256.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, ARMK reached a trading volume of 2898633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aramark [ARMK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $43.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has ARMK stock performed recently?

Aramark [ARMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.97 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.65, while it was recorded at 40.49 for the last single week of trading, and 37.87 for the last 200 days.

Aramark [ARMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aramark [ARMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +6.48. Aramark’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Total Capital for ARMK is now 6.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aramark [ARMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.97. Additionally, ARMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 252.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aramark [ARMK] managed to generate an average of $710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Aramark [ARMK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to 35.20%.

Insider trade positions for Aramark [ARMK]