Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] is 10.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.70%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Analog Devices Appoints Stephen Jennings to its Board of Directors.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Stephen Jennings as an independent director and member of the Board’s Compensation and Talent Committee effective as of June 4, 2023. Prior to joining the ADI Board, Jennings served as a senior Strategy Principal at Deloitte, LLP, and as a member of both Deloitte’s U.S. Board of Directors and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu’s Global Board of Directors prior to his retirement in June 2023. Jennings’ previous Board experience also includes AspenTech, where he served as the Chair of the Board for eight years of his tenure. He also served as a member of the Board at LTX-Credence, a semiconductor test equipment manufacturer, as well as various Board committees over his 15-year tenure. Jennings brings deep corporate governance experience and specific expertise in enterprise growth, innovation, M&A, organization transformations, and strategy across a diverse set of industries. His appointment expands ADI’s Board to 12 members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005076/en/.

Over the last 12 months, ADI stock rose by 8.82%. The one-year Analog Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.85. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $91.41 billion, with 504.71 million shares outstanding and 494.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, ADI stock reached a trading volume of 2952739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $206.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 5.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.56 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.63, while it was recorded at 178.96 for the last single week of trading, and 169.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $112,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ADI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 5.97%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Insider Position Details