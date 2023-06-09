Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] moved up 7.22: Why It’s Important

Alithya Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ALYA] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.25 during the day while it closed the day at $1.93. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 7:10 AM that Alithya Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Financial Performance for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023.

Q4-2023 Highlights.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Revenues increased 13.5% to $136.2 million, compared to $120.0 million for the same quarter last year.

Alithya Group Inc. stock has also gained 12.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALYA stock has declined by -3.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.40% and gained 28.67% year-on date.

The market cap for ALYA stock reached $236.21 million, with 94.66 million shares outstanding and 56.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.03K shares, ALYA reached a trading volume of 4154872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA]:

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Alithya Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alithya Group Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALYA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ALYA stock trade performance evaluation

Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.21. With this latest performance, ALYA shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9056, while it was recorded at 1.8180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8380 for the last 200 days.

Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.55 and a Gross Margin at +22.02. Alithya Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.55.

Return on Total Capital for ALYA is now -0.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.05. Additionally, ALYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] managed to generate an average of -$4,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Alithya Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alithya Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA]: Insider Ownership positions