Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. [ACRO] is 3.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: ACRO] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.30 during the day while it closed the day at $10.29.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. stock has also gained 0.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACRO stock has inclined by 1.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.57% and gained 3.42% year-on date.

The market cap for ACRO stock reached $443.40 million, with 43.12 million shares outstanding and 34.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 171.36K shares, ACRO reached a trading volume of 4182480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. [ACRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ACRO stock trade performance evaluation

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. [ACRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, ACRO shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.87 for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. [ACRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.17, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 9.95 for the last 200 days.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. [ACRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. [ACRO]: Insider Ownership positions