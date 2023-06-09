Aclarion Inc. [ACON] moved up 23.08: Why It’s Important

Aclarion Inc. [NASDAQ: ACON] traded at a high on 06/08/23, posting a 23.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.28. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Aclarion Announces Statistically Significant Nociscan® Cost-Effectiveness Abstract Presented at ISASS Annual Meeting.

Nociscan cost-effectiveness abstract highlights dominance over provocative discography and can save the US healthcare system $283M to $441M annually.

The International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) Annual Meeting was held June 1-3, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30444643 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aclarion Inc. stands at 15.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.22%.

The market cap for ACON stock reached $10.16 million, with 7.87 million shares outstanding and 5.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, ACON reached a trading volume of 30444643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aclarion Inc. [ACON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACON shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclarion Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 168.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has ACON stock performed recently?

Aclarion Inc. [ACON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.27. With this latest performance, ACON shares gained by 70.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.98 for Aclarion Inc. [ACON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7896, while it was recorded at 1.0880 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8052 for the last 200 days.

Aclarion Inc. [ACON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclarion Inc. [ACON] shares currently have an operating margin of -10090.85 and a Gross Margin at -328.36. Aclarion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12582.79.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aclarion Inc. [ACON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.26. Additionally, ACON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aclarion Inc. [ACON] managed to generate an average of -$1,086,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aclarion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Aclarion Inc. [ACON]