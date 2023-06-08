Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] moved down -0.26: Why It’s Important

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.19 at the close of the session, down -0.26%. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Zomedica to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced today that Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a Company Webcast and Panel Presentation at the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Zomedica Corp. stock is now 19.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZOM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.20 and lowest of $0.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.41, which means current price is +22.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 3128107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]?

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2045, while it was recorded at 0.1961 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2220 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.81 and a Gross Margin at +50.77. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.88.

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$200,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]