Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Is Currently -3.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] traded at a low on 06/07/23, posting a -3.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $163.58. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Zoetis to Participate in the Stifel 2023 Jaws and Paws Conference.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the Stifel 2023 Jaws and Paws Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 3:35 p.m. ET.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3182206 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zoetis Inc. stands at 2.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.30%.

The market cap for ZTS stock reached $73.01 billion, with 463.50 million shares outstanding and 461.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ZTS reached a trading volume of 3182206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $215.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 4.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 88.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has ZTS stock performed recently?

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.64, while it was recorded at 168.54 for the last single week of trading, and 160.33 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.77. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.16.

Return on Total Capital for ZTS is now 24.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.63. Additionally, ZTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] managed to generate an average of $153,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]