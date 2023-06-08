why Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.50

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [NYSE: ZWS] gained 2.38% or 0.59 points to close at $25.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2692584 shares. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Industrials & Basic Materials Conference.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) today announced that it will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ 2023 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on May 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $25.00, the shares rose to $25.535 and dropped to $25.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZWS points out that the company has recorded 4.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, ZWS reached to a volume of 2692584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZWS shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZWS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZWS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for ZWS stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.84. With this latest performance, ZWS shares gained by 18.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.17 for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.62, while it was recorded at 24.36 for the last single week of trading, and 23.18 for the last 200 days.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation go to 17.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]