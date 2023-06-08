why TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.75

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] gained 0.98% or 0.16 points to close at $16.48 with a heavy trading volume of 2636822 shares. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 8, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $16.39, the shares rose to $16.645 and dropped to $16.325, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGNA points out that the company has recorded -18.42% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, TGNA reached to a volume of 2636822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $20.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for TGNA stock

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.39. With this latest performance, TGNA shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.40, while it was recorded at 16.22 for the last single week of trading, and 19.04 for the last 200 days.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.82 and a Gross Margin at +44.67. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.21.

Return on Total Capital for TGNA is now 16.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.88. Additionally, TGNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] managed to generate an average of $99,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]