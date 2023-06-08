why Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $124.00

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] traded at a low on 06/07/23, posting a -1.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $122.32. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Builders FirstSource Raises Over $1.2 Million at its Swing for the Cure Golf Charity Event for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market for new residential construction and repair and remodeling, announced today that its annual Swing for the Cure golf charity event raised more than $1.2 million for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Held at TPC Las Colinas from May 31 to June 1, the achievement marks a new record for the event and underscores Builders FirstSource’s commitment to supporting the fight against blood cancer. Since its partnership with LLS began in 2006, the Company has raised more than $9 million to fund critical research, patient support, and advocacy programs aimed at advancing the treatment and cure of blood cancer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3039250 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at 3.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.04%.

The market cap for BLDR stock reached $15.27 billion, with 137.07 million shares outstanding and 127.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 3039250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $124.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has BLDR stock performed recently?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.80 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.06, while it was recorded at 120.28 for the last single week of trading, and 77.01 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.59 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.10.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 45.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.31. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $94,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.13.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Insider trade positions for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]