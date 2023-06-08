why Alteryx Inc. [AYX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.00

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] slipped around -2.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $37.91 at the close of the session, down -5.98%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Alteryx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 31 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

Alteryx Inc. stock is now -25.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AYX Stock saw the intraday high of $40.825 and lowest of $37.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.63, which means current price is +9.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, AYX reached a trading volume of 2992572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alteryx Inc. [AYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $68.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.18.

How has AYX stock performed recently?

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.95, while it was recorded at 41.05 for the last single week of trading, and 52.31 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.08 and a Gross Margin at +86.12. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.24.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now -21.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 551.65. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 491.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] managed to generate an average of -$109,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]