Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] moved up 11.11: Why It’s Important

Wearable Devices Ltd. [NASDAQ: WLDS] traded at a high on 06/07/23, posting a 11.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.20. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Wearable Devices’ White Paper Outlines the Pivotal Role Its Touchless Technology Will Play in Extended Reality Adoption.

The Company’s Mudra Band offers hands free interactions, seamless toggle and switch across devices, and is perfectly positioned as input solution for AR, VR and MR experiences.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3299522 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wearable Devices Ltd. stands at 22.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 28.20%.

The market cap for WLDS stock reached $33.00 million, with 12.28 million shares outstanding and 5.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, WLDS reached a trading volume of 3299522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wearable Devices Ltd. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 733.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has WLDS stock performed recently?

Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.66. With this latest performance, WLDS shares gained by 337.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 254.84% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.21 for Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7500, while it was recorded at 2.0700 for the last single week of trading.

Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12342.22 and a Gross Margin at +43.70. Wearable Devices Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14435.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.55.

Wearable Devices Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Insider trade positions for Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]