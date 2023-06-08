Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $221.25 at the close of the session, up 0.01%. The company report on June 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that AMGEN PRESENTS NEW LUMAKRAS® (SOTORASIB) CODEBREAK 200 CNS DATA AT ASCO 2023.

LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib) Demonstrated Delayed Time to CNS Progression, Longer CNS PFS and Higher Intracranial ORR vs Docetaxel in Post-Hoc Analysis of Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 Trial.

LUMAKRAS Shows Improved PFS vs Docetaxel Across Key Co-Alteration Subgroups in the Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 Study.

Amgen Inc. stock is now -15.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMGN Stock saw the intraday high of $221.87 and lowest of $219.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 296.67, which means current price is +4.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, AMGN reached a trading volume of 2403250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $254.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 60.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 35.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has AMGN stock performed recently?

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 235.31, while it was recorded at 219.34 for the last single week of trading, and 248.73 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.78 and a Gross Margin at +75.45. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.11.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 22.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,082.76. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,035.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $260,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 1.72%.

Insider trade positions for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]