Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ball Corporation [BALL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BALL] slipped around -1.75 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $52.88 at the close of the session, down -3.20%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Ball Corporation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), one of the world’s leading suppliers of aluminum packaging and aerospace technologies, will speak to the investment community at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference, June 14th, 2023.

Dan Fisher, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to speak at 10:15am Central time. To listen to the presentation via live webcast, visit the following link:.

Ball Corporation stock is now 3.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BALL Stock saw the intraday high of $55.24 and lowest of $52.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.35, which means current price is +6.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, BALL reached a trading volume of 2576647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ball Corporation [BALL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALL shares is $60.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

How has BALL stock performed recently?

Ball Corporation [BALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, BALL shares dropped by -8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.70 for Ball Corporation [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.75, while it was recorded at 53.54 for the last single week of trading, and 53.96 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corporation [BALL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.63 and a Gross Margin at +11.48. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.70.

Return on Total Capital for BALL is now 8.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ball Corporation [BALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.25. Additionally, BALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ball Corporation [BALL] managed to generate an average of $34,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Ball Corporation [BALL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 3.10%.

Insider trade positions for Ball Corporation [BALL]