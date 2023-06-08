Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] price surged by 0.65 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023.

Returns Additional Capital to Stockholders Through Incremental Share Repurchases and DividendsRefinances Only 2023 Debt Maturity.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A sum of 3147979 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.13M shares. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares reached a high of $10.925 and dropped to a low of $10.73 until finishing in the latest session at $10.79.

The one-year SHO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.99. The average equity rating for SHO stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $10.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

SHO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.32. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.56 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 10.44 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.52.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.89. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] managed to generate an average of $2,179,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

SHO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Insider Position Details