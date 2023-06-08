Wall Street Analyst Downgrade American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] traded at a high on 06/07/23, posting a 1.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $84.58. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM that AEP ANNOUNCES REMARKETING OF $850 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT UNDERLYING ITS EQUITY UNITS.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) announced today that it has successfully remarketed its 1.30% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2025 (the “Original Debentures”), which were originally issued Aug. 14, 2020, as a component of AEP’s Equity Units.

The Original Debentures are being remarketed into $850 million aggregate principal amount of 5.699% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2025 (the “Remarketed Debentures”). Effective June 2, 2023, the Remarketed Debentures will bear interest at 5.699% per year and will mature on Aug. 15, 2025. The remarketing is expected to close on June 2, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2763182 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at 2.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.87%.

The market cap for AEP stock reached $42.79 billion, with 514.18 million shares outstanding and 513.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 2763182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $102.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has AEP stock performed recently?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -8.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.96 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.86, while it was recorded at 83.50 for the last single week of trading, and 92.20 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.03. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $135,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 5.35%.

Insider trade positions for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]