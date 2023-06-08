The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] is -10.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] traded at a high on 06/07/23, posting a 0.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $58.24. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 2:49 PM that TD Canada Trust announces change to TD Prime Rate.

TD Canada Trust today announced that it has increased its TD Prime Rate by 25 basis points to 6.95% per cent, effective June 8, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3072821 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at 1.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.54%.

The market cap for TD stock reached $102.79 billion, with 1.83 billion shares outstanding and 1.79 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 3072821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $71.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 306.74.

How has TD stock performed recently?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.31 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.04, while it was recorded at 58.06 for the last single week of trading, and 63.62 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 6.15%.

Insider trade positions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]