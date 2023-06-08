Tenaris S.A. [TS] Revenue clocked in at $13.54 billion, down -21.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] closed the trading session at $27.73 on 06/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.18, while the highest price level was $27.75. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM that Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agenda of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting.

Among other resolutions adopted at the meeting, shareholders acknowledged the Company’s 2022 annual report, containing the consolidated management report and the related management certifications and external auditors’ reports; and the Company’s 2022 annual sustainability report, containing the non-financial statement required by Luxembourg law. The annual general meeting also approved the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the annual accounts as at December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.13 percent and weekly performance of 12.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, TS reached to a volume of 2611649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenaris S.A. [TS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $43.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

TS stock trade performance evaluation

Tenaris S.A. [TS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.00. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.68, while it was recorded at 26.80 for the last single week of trading, and 30.57 for the last 200 days.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.84 and a Gross Margin at +39.35. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.71.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now 23.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.05. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] managed to generate an average of $96,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenaris S.A. [TS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to -1.60%.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: Insider Ownership positions