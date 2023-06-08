Telsey Advisory Group lifts Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: FND] traded at a high on 06/07/23, posting a 5.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $97.74. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Floor & Decor Subsidiary Acquires Salesmaster Flooring Solutions To Expand Commercial Business In The Northeast.

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Spartan Surfaces had acquired Salesmaster Flooring Solutions, a leading flooring and installation supplies distributor servicing the Northeastern part of the United States. Headquartered in Deer Park, New York, the company has approximately 80 employees and will operate as a part of Spartan Surfaces.

“I’ve admired Salesmaster’s business for years,” notes Kevin Jablon, CEO of Spartan Surfaces. “Their unmatched flooring contractor relationships, coupled with their know-how of navigating the New York metro area and winning culture, has always stood out in the industry. Combining the companies is an exciting milestone in Spartan’s business and significantly expands our presence in the large and highly fragmented New York City and New England markets.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2553769 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stands at 3.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.22%.

The market cap for FND stock reached $10.20 billion, with 105.96 million shares outstanding and 104.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, FND reached a trading volume of 2553769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FND shares is $97.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FND stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has FND stock performed recently?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.04. With this latest performance, FND shares gained by 6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.77, while it was recorded at 93.70 for the last single week of trading, and 84.11 for the last 200 days.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.21 and a Gross Margin at +36.88. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.99.

Return on Total Capital for FND is now 14.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.05. Additionally, FND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] managed to generate an average of $24,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. go to 13.59%.

Insider trade positions for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]