Seaport Research Partners slashes price target on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] – find out why.

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] price surged by 2.03 percent to reach at $1.82. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Duke Energy: Feasibility Study – Advanced Nuclear Technology Is a Potential Option To Achieve Zero Carbon Emissions for Purdue University.

Duke Energy

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Further exploration is needed, including cost and economic studies, regulatory conditions, site evaluations and additional technology assessments.

A sum of 2531203 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.04M shares. Duke Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $91.76 and dropped to a low of $89.21 until finishing in the latest session at $91.57.

The one-year DUK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.05. The average equity rating for DUK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $109.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

DUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.65, while it was recorded at 89.86 for the last single week of trading, and 98.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.46.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.54. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $139,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.80%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] Insider Position Details