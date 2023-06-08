Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] moved up 3.31: Why It’s Important

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.43%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Rigel Announces Presentation of Data from Analysis of REZLIDHIA® (Olutasidenib) in Post-Venetoclax Patients with Mutant IDH1 AML.

Durable remissions observed in patients relapsed or refractory to prior venetoclax-based regimens.

Data featured in a poster presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2023 Hybrid Congress.

Over the last 12 months, RIGL stock dropped by -5.45%. The one-year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.5. The average equity rating for RIGL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $270.88 million, with 173.57 million shares outstanding and 170.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, RIGL stock reached a trading volume of 2716196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIGL shares is $4.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09.

RIGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.43. With this latest performance, RIGL shares gained by 31.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.14 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2885, while it was recorded at 1.4560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2723 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.10 and a Gross Margin at +98.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.71.

Return on Total Capital for RIGL is now -122.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -699.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.84. Additionally, RIGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] managed to generate an average of -$377,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] Insider Position Details