PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Revenue clocked in at $16.66 billion, up 57.19% YTD: What’s Next?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.31%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that PulteGroup Breaks Ground on New Mortgage-Free Home for U.S. Air Force Veteran in Michigan.

The Company’s Built to Honor program celebrates its 10th year of providing mortgage-free homes to deserving veterans.

From getting the surprise of a lifetime, to seeing shovels in the ground, U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Paulus Obey and his family are one step closer to having a home they can call their own through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program. The Obey family recently took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for their new, mortgage-free home at Pulte Homes’ Thornton Farms West community in Dexter, Michigan.

Over the last 12 months, PHM stock rose by 58.62%. The one-year PulteGroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.04. The average equity rating for PHM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.50 billion, with 225.13 million shares outstanding and 221.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, PHM stock reached a trading volume of 2866240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $76.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.90.

PHM Stock Performance Analysis:

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.31. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.85 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.61, while it was recorded at 69.97 for the last single week of trading, and 50.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PulteGroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.03.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 31.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.54. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $398,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.

PHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Insider Position Details