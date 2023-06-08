Piper Sandler lifts Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SBH] jumped around 0.67 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.48 at the close of the session, up 5.67%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Sally Beauty Holdings Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Q2 Consolidated Comparable Sales Increased 5.7%.

Q2 GAAP Operating Margin of 7.8%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 8.3%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock is now -0.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBH Stock saw the intraday high of $12.55 and lowest of $11.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.42, which means current price is +15.56% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, SBH reached a trading volume of 2847393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBH shares is $15.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has SBH stock performed recently?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.83. With this latest performance, SBH shares gained by 10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.05, while it was recorded at 11.80 for the last single week of trading, and 13.69 for the last 200 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.57 and a Gross Margin at +47.68. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for SBH is now 17.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 590.59. Additionally, SBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 513.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] managed to generate an average of $6,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. go to 29.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]