Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] Stock trading around $61.06 per share: What’s Next?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.78%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

~ Net Sales increased 12.9% ~.

Over the last 12 months, OLLI stock rose by 25.95%. The one-year Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.68. The average equity rating for OLLI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.50 billion, with 62.17 million shares outstanding and 57.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, OLLI stock reached a trading volume of 2940894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLLI shares is $65.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLLI in the course of the last twelve months was 55.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

OLLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.78. With this latest performance, OLLI shares dropped by -9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.72, while it was recorded at 58.69 for the last single week of trading, and 56.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.76 and a Gross Margin at +34.66. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

OLLI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. go to 7.50%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] Insider Position Details