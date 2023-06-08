Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Revenue clocked in at $38.18 billion, up 2.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.8999 during the day while it closed the day at $6.85. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM that Michael Yarian joins MUFG.

Yarian joins the bank as International Business Head of Sales and Trading, and Regional Head of Sales and Trading for the Americas.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock has also gained 3.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MUFG stock has declined by -4.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.32% and gained 2.70% year-on date.

The market cap for MUFG stock reached $85.40 billion, with 12.05 billion shares outstanding and 12.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 2510249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $8.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 92.78.

MUFG stock trade performance evaluation

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.51, while it was recorded at 6.96 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 7.50%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: Insider Ownership positions