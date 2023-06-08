Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] is -96.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Micromobility.com Inc. [NASDAQ: MCOM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.87%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that micromobility.com Inc. Enters into a Letter of Intent to Merge with EVMO, Inc.

Merger Aligned with MCOM Strategic Growth Plan.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, MCOM stock dropped by -99.46%. The average equity rating for MCOM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.62 million, with 5.54 million shares outstanding and 4.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, MCOM stock reached a trading volume of 3044187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micromobility.com Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16.

MCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.87. With this latest performance, MCOM shares dropped by -67.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.37 for Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4043, while it was recorded at 0.2960 for the last single week of trading, and 10.6660 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micromobility.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -399.27 and a Gross Margin at -172.24. Micromobility.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -528.21.

Micromobility.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] Insider Position Details