Matador Resources Company [MTDR] moved up 5.87: Why It’s Important

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] price surged by 5.87 percent to reach at $2.87. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Matador Resources Company Announces 2023 Annual Meeting and Webcast Details.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time.

The Annual Meeting will be held at Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre, Lakeside Ballroom, 5410 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75240. A continental breakfast will be provided beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to provide shareholders the opportunity to socialize with directors, management and senior staff prior to the meeting.

A sum of 2640542 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.37M shares. Matador Resources Company shares reached a high of $51.99 and dropped to a low of $49.18 until finishing in the latest session at $51.73.

The one-year MTDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.21. The average equity rating for MTDR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Matador Resources Company [MTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $68.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Matador Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Company is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

MTDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.65. With this latest performance, MTDR shares gained by 14.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.18 for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.59, while it was recorded at 47.96 for the last single week of trading, and 56.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matador Resources Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matador Resources Company [MTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.37 and a Gross Margin at +63.01. Matador Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.98.

Return on Total Capital for MTDR is now 46.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.36. Additionally, MTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] managed to generate an average of $3,372,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Matador Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MTDR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Company go to 10.40%.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] Insider Position Details