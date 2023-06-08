Market cap of Sysco Corporation [SYY] reaches 36.14B – now what?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] closed the trading session at $72.69 on 06/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.50, while the highest price level was $73.15. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sysco Reports Record Third Quarter Operating Income.

Key financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 include:.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.92 percent and weekly performance of 3.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, SYY reached to a volume of 2782287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $86.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 51.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SYY stock trade performance evaluation

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.53, while it was recorded at 72.40 for the last single week of trading, and 77.94 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.98.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 18.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 823.99. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 774.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] managed to generate an average of $19,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.16.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sysco Corporation [SYY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 15.70%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: Insider Ownership positions