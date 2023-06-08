Market cap of SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE] reaches 9.28M – now what?

SaverOne 2014 Ltd [NASDAQ: SVRE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.58%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM that SaverOne Expands its Footprint Among Private Bus Fleets with Over 160 New Installations.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE) (TASE: SVRE), a technology company specializing in transportation safety solutions, today announced a notable expansion of its services among bus fleets. SaverOne reported successful new installations of its in-cabin Driver Distraction Prevention Solution (DDPS) on more than 160 buses for six customers in the private bus fleet sector.

While essential, passenger transportation by private or public bus comes with inherent risks. Bus accidents, unfortunately, occur relatively frequently, and both drivers and operators of these vehicles bear considerable responsibility for ensuring the safety of their passengers and other road users.

Over the last 12 months, SVRE stock dropped by -41.82%. The one-year SaverOne 2014 Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.0.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.28 million, with 1.60 million shares outstanding and 0.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, SVRE stock reached a trading volume of 3199484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

SVRE Stock Performance Analysis:

SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, SVRE shares dropped by -1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2720, while it was recorded at 1.4300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4753 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SaverOne 2014 Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2448.37 and a Gross Margin at -11.99. SaverOne 2014 Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2092.37.

Return on Total Capital for SVRE is now -144.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -126.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.44. Additionally, SVRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE] managed to generate an average of -$608,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE] Insider Position Details