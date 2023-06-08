Market cap of Neogen Corporation [NEOG] reaches 4.19B – now what?

Neogen Corporation [NASDAQ: NEOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.75%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Neogen® Launches DNA Test for Beef-on-Dairy Cattle.

Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has launched Igenity® BeefXDairy, a new and novel leading genomic test for beef-on-dairy calves.

Genetic testing is critical to the efficient management and marketing of beef-on-dairy cattle, and the new Igenity BeefXDairy test provides producers with insight into key traits such as carcass quality, average daily gain, and the Igenity Terminal Index, which can then be used to market the calf’s growth potential to buyers. The test will also allow buyers to receive breed composition data (e.g., percentage beef vs. percentage dairy) to help them best manage those cattle for optimal health and maximum growth.

Over the last 12 months, NEOG stock dropped by -24.86%. The one-year Neogen Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.95. The average equity rating for NEOG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.19 billion, with 216.22 million shares outstanding and 215.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, NEOG stock reached a trading volume of 2526031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Neogen Corporation [NEOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOG shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Neogen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neogen Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

NEOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Neogen Corporation [NEOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.75. With this latest performance, NEOG shares gained by 12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.39 for Neogen Corporation [NEOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.26, while it was recorded at 18.79 for the last single week of trading, and 16.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neogen Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neogen Corporation [NEOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.12 and a Gross Margin at +46.10. Neogen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Total Capital for NEOG is now 6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neogen Corporation [NEOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.16. Additionally, NEOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neogen Corporation [NEOG] managed to generate an average of $22,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Neogen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

NEOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogen Corporation go to 10.00%.

Neogen Corporation [NEOG] Insider Position Details