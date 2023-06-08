Market cap of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] reaches 235.87M – now what?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.32 during the day while it closed the day at $1.28. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Akebia Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. In his presentation, Mr. Butler will discuss recent regulatory updates regarding vadadustat, Akebia’s oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease for dialysis dependent patients, and the potential global commercial opportunity for Vafseo® (vadadustat).

The Jefferies Healthcare Conference will take place June 7-9, 2023, in New York.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 23.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AKBA stock has inclined by 24.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 338.06% and gained 121.84% year-on date.

The market cap for AKBA stock reached $235.87 million, with 184.77 million shares outstanding and 181.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 3336309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.08. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 338.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 235.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.53 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8967, while it was recorded at 1.1580 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6012 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.59 and a Gross Margin at +70.45. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.63.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -29.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -215.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,683.44. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,290.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$451,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

