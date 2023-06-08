Market Analysts see Workday Inc. [WDAY] gaining to $235. Time to buy?

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.03%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Workday Co-CEO to Keynote at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference on June 6.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced Carl Eschenbach, co-CEO, Workday, will be the opening keynote speaker at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 6, at 7:50 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time. There will also be a live webcast of the event, available here.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 90 days after the conference takes place.

Over the last 12 months, WDAY stock rose by 28.06%. The one-year Workday Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.0. The average equity rating for WDAY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.43 billion, with 258.82 million shares outstanding and 199.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, WDAY stock reached a trading volume of 2971370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Workday Inc. [WDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $228.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Workday Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc. is set at 6.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 47.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

WDAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Workday Inc. [WDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, WDAY shares gained by 13.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.28 for Workday Inc. [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.21, while it was recorded at 212.15 for the last single week of trading, and 173.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Workday Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc. [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.87 and a Gross Margin at +72.33. Workday Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.92.

Return on Total Capital for WDAY is now -3.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.17. Additionally, WDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] managed to generate an average of -$20,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Workday Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

WDAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc. go to 30.84%.

Workday Inc. [WDAY] Insider Position Details