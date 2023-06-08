Market Analysts see Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] jumped around 1.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $43.30 at the close of the session, up 2.58%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM that kate spade new york Releases 2022 Social Impact Report.

Tapestry, Inc.

On Thursday, May 18, in celebration of Mental Health Action Day yesterday, kate spade new york (ksny) launched their 2022 global social impact report. For 30 years, kate spade new york has sought to bring joy to women around the world. The company began investing in women’s mental health and empowerment work 10 years ago, starting with On Purpose in Rwanda. Their work in this space has continued to expand since then. ksny set a goal in 2021 to reach 100,000 women and girls with access mental health and empowerment resources by 2025.

Tapestry Inc. stock is now 13.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TPR Stock saw the intraday high of $43.62 and lowest of $42.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.48, which means current price is +17.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 2994013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $49.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TPR stock performed recently?

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.20. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.21, while it was recorded at 41.82 for the last single week of trading, and 38.38 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 19.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.85. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $47,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 14.55%.

Insider trade positions for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]