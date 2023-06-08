Market Analysts see Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] gaining to $103. Time to buy?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [NYSE: RHP] jumped around 0.91 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $95.26 at the close of the session, up 0.96%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $400 Million of Senior Notes Due 2028.

The Operating Partnership intends to use, upon release from escrow, the net proceeds of this offering and the net proceeds of an underwritten registered public offering of 3,850,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $93.25 per share, which priced on June 6, 2023 (the “Common Stock Offering”), together with cash on hand, to fund the approximately $800 million purchase price to acquire the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa located in San Antonio, Texas from BREIT JWM San Antonio LP and BREIT JWM San Antonio TRS LLC (collectively, the “Hill Country Acquisition”) and to pay the related fees and expenses. The gross proceeds of this offering will be deposited into an escrow account and will be released upon the consummation of the Hill Country Acquisition. If the Hill Country Acquisition is not consummated, the Notes will be redeemed in accordance with a special mandatory redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the issue price of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to, but excluding, the special mandatory redemption date. The completion of this offering is not contingent upon, and will occur before, the completion of the Hill Country Acquisition, if completed. The Common Stock Offering is expected to close on June 9, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The completion of this offering is not contingent upon the completion of the Common Stock Offering, and the completion of the Common Stock Offering is not contingent upon the completion of this offering. The Company cannot assure you that the Common Stock Offering will be completed on its proposed terms, or at all. The Common Stock Offering is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement and nothing contained herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy common stock to be issued in the Common Stock Offering.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stock is now 16.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RHP Stock saw the intraday high of $96.67 and lowest of $94.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.60, which means current price is +23.43% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 433.69K shares, RHP reached a trading volume of 2985777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RHP shares is $107.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 52.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHP in the course of the last twelve months was 22.06.

How has RHP stock performed recently?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, RHP shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.45, while it was recorded at 95.44 for the last single week of trading, and 87.56 for the last 200 days.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.14.

Return on Total Capital for RHP is now 10.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 353.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,136.52. Additionally, RHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,001.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] managed to generate an average of $101,649 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.

Earnings analysis for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. go to 15.51%.

Insider trade positions for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]