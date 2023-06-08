Market Analysts see CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] price surged by 7.85 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 12:01 AM that PŸUR, CommScope and braun teleCom Delivering Multi-gigabit Broadband Speeds in Germany.

Tele Columbus AG owned brand PŸUR working with CommScope and braun teleCom to deploy DOCSIS 3.1 and R-PHY Distributed Access Architecture.

PŸUR’s German cable broadband network is being transformed by CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and braun teleCom, through the continuing deployment of CommScope’s end-to-end Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) delivering multi-gigabit broadband speeds.

A sum of 2963253 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.06M shares. CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares reached a high of $4.71 and dropped to a low of $4.39 until finishing in the latest session at $4.67.

The one-year COMM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.8. The average equity rating for COMM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $8.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

COMM Stock Performance Analysis:

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.26. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CommScope Holding Company Inc. Fundamentals:

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

COMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 19.02%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Insider Position Details