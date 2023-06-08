Market Analysts see Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] gaining to $57. Time to buy?

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE: BXP] traded at a high on 06/07/23, posting a 4.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.48. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM that BXP to Present at Nareit’s REITweek Investor Conference.

BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that Owen Thomas – Chairman & CEO, Douglas Linde – President, and Michael LaBelle – Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and present at Nareit’s REITweek Investor Conference, which will take place June 6-8, 2023 in New York City, New York.

BXP’s presentation is expected to begin at approximately 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, and will be moderated by Steve Sakwa, Senior Managing Director, Evercore ISI. During the conference, BXP executives may discuss the current operating environment, trends and strategies; development, redevelopment and other investment activities; and other business and financial matters affecting BXP. A live webcast of this presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of BXP’s website. Shortly after the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available in the same location.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2624489 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boston Properties Inc. stands at 4.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.56%.

The market cap for BXP stock reached $8.11 billion, with 156.80 million shares outstanding and 156.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, BXP reached a trading volume of 2624489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXP shares is $63.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Boston Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Properties Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.94. With this latest performance, BXP shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.31 for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.13, while it was recorded at 50.98 for the last single week of trading, and 65.99 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.03 and a Gross Margin at +38.88. Boston Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.27.

Return on Total Capital for BXP is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.34. Additionally, BXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] managed to generate an average of $1,087,251 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

