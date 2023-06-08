Market Analysts see Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] loss -2.44% on the last trading session, reaching $50.75 price per share at the time. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM that THE Mining Investment Event of the North – Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Global Private Streaming Platform.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited represents 468.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.93 billion with the latest information. AEM stock price has been found in the range of $50.635 to $52.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 3020239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $65.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

Trading performance analysis for AEM stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.25, while it was recorded at 51.83 for the last single week of trading, and 49.67 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.86 and a Gross Margin at +29.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.20. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -6.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]