MannKind Corporation [MNKD] fell -20.11% so far this year. What now?

MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ: MNKD] slipped around -0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.21 at the close of the session, down -2.55%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Dr. Burkhard Blank Joins MannKind as Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer.

“Burkhard is an accomplished R&D leader and CMO whose experience will be beneficial as we continue to drive our pipeline and future growth,” said Dr. Castagna. “Burkhard will assume consolidated responsibility for our R&D, regulatory and medical groups, as we pursue our goal of one new indication or product launch per year between 2025-2030.”.

MannKind Corporation stock is now -20.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MNKD Stock saw the intraday high of $4.44 and lowest of $4.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.73, which means current price is +13.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, MNKD reached a trading volume of 3101740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MannKind Corporation [MNKD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNKD shares is $6.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNKD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for MannKind Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MannKind Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.70.

How has MNKD stock performed recently?

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.27. With this latest performance, MNKD shares gained by 8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for MannKind Corporation [MNKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.27 for the last 200 days.

MannKind Corporation [MNKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MannKind Corporation [MNKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.08 and a Gross Margin at +42.37. MannKind Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.60.

Return on Total Capital for MNKD is now -43.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.54. Additionally, MNKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 281.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 131.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MannKind Corporation [MNKD] managed to generate an average of -$221,266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.MannKind Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for MannKind Corporation [MNKD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MannKind Corporation go to 35.60%.

Insider trade positions for MannKind Corporation [MNKD]