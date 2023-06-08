Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] fell -7.10% so far this year. What now?

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] gained 4.46% on the last trading session, reaching $18.05 price per share at the time. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 2:00 AM that LIBERTY GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS AND RESPONSE MEMORANDUM RELATED TO ITS BID FOR SHARES IN TELENET IT DOESN’T ALREADY OWN.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE ITS PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Liberty Global plc represents 261.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.88 billion with the latest information. LBTYK stock price has been found in the range of $17.32 to $18.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, LBTYK reached a trading volume of 2804428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for LBTYK stock

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares dropped by -8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.03, while it was recorded at 17.28 for the last single week of trading, and 19.70 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +25.72. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYK is now 0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.33. Additionally, LBTYK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] managed to generate an average of $58,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]