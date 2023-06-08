KBR Inc. [KBR] Stock trading around $62.16 per share: What’s Next?

KBR Inc. [NYSE: KBR] price surged by 0.36 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM that KBR Announces Agreements to Repurchase $100 Million Principal Amount of its $350 Million 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due November 1, 2023.

KBR will also terminate a proportionate amount of convertible note hedges and warrants.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Transaction de-risks higher cost of the convertible bond maturity in the event of continued stock price appreciation.

A sum of 3111646 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. KBR Inc. shares reached a high of $62.68 and dropped to a low of $61.26 until finishing in the latest session at $62.16.

The one-year KBR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.0. The average equity rating for KBR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KBR Inc. [KBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBR shares is $70.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KBR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KBR Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KBR Stock Performance Analysis:

KBR Inc. [KBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, KBR shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.35 for KBR Inc. [KBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.69, while it was recorded at 61.43 for the last single week of trading, and 52.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KBR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KBR Inc. [KBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.22 and a Gross Margin at +12.61. KBR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.88.

Return on Total Capital for KBR is now 11.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KBR Inc. [KBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.28. Additionally, KBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KBR Inc. [KBR] managed to generate an average of $6,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.KBR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

KBR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR Inc. go to 17.29%.

KBR Inc. [KBR] Insider Position Details