Inuvo Inc. [INUV] Revenue clocked in at $68.80 million, up 12.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Inuvo Inc. [AMEX: INUV] price plunged by -0.72 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM that Inuvo Announces Closing of $4.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock.

Inuvo sold 16,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price of $0.25 per share.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A sum of 2516661 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 502.35K shares. Inuvo Inc. shares reached a high of $0.26 and dropped to a low of $0.24 until finishing in the latest session at $0.25.

The one-year INUV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.0. The average equity rating for INUV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inuvo Inc. [INUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INUV shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Inuvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inuvo Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for INUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

INUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, INUV shares dropped by -26.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.55 for Inuvo Inc. [INUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3062, while it was recorded at 0.2520 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3540 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inuvo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inuvo Inc. [INUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.73 and a Gross Margin at +43.51. Inuvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.34.

Return on Total Capital for INUV is now -45.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.22. Additionally, INUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] managed to generate an average of -$150,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.84.Inuvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

INUV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inuvo Inc. go to 30.00%.

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] Insider Position Details