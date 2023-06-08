Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] is 10.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: IRT] gained 0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $18.60 price per share at the time. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Independence Realty Trust to Participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and CEO, Jim Sebra, CFO, Mike Daley, EVP of Operations and People, and Janice Richards, SVP of Operations will be meeting with investors and analysts at Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference on June 6-7 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. There will also be a management presentation on Wednesday, June 7th at 2:45pm ET. The link to the webcast can be accessed as follows:.

IRT Company PresentationWhen: 2:45 PM ET, Wednesday, June 7, 2023Live Webcast: Can be accessed from the investor relations section of the IRT website at investors.irtliving.com. Shortly following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of IRT’s website for 30 days after the presentation.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. represents 224.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.07 billion with the latest information. IRT stock price has been found in the range of $18.46 to $18.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, IRT reached a trading volume of 2697874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.70. With this latest performance, IRT shares gained by 9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.22 for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.62, while it was recorded at 18.07 for the last single week of trading, and 17.35 for the last 200 days.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. go to -6.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]