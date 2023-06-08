iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] Stock trading around $3.78 per share: What’s Next?

iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ: IHRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 59.49%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that iHeartMedia Announces 2023 Lineup For Its Legendary “iHeartRadio Music Festival”.

The Two-Day Main Stage Event Will Feature Performances from Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars and More; Hosted by Ryan Seacrest on September 22 and 23 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

For the First Time, Hulu Will Serve as the Official Streaming Destination of the Festival.

Over the last 12 months, IHRT stock dropped by -66.73%. The one-year iHeartMedia Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.6. The average equity rating for IHRT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $432.28 million, with 148.37 million shares outstanding and 118.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, IHRT stock reached a trading volume of 2690361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IHRT shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IHRT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for iHeartMedia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iHeartMedia Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IHRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for IHRT in the course of the last twelve months was 2.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

IHRT Stock Performance Analysis:

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.49. With this latest performance, IHRT shares gained by 23.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IHRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iHeartMedia Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.99 and a Gross Margin at +50.77. iHeartMedia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.76.

Return on Total Capital for IHRT is now 6.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 938.38. Additionally, IHRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 927.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] managed to generate an average of -$24,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.iHeartMedia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

IHRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iHeartMedia Inc. go to 7.00%.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] Insider Position Details