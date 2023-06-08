Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $193

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] surged by $2.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $198.70 during the day while it closed the day at $198.39. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM that HONEYWELL TO PRESENT AT WELLS FARGO INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE.

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that Greg Lewis, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell, will present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. – 8:35 a.m. CDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell International Inc. stock has also gained 3.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HON stock has inclined by 1.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.98% and lost -7.42% year-on date.

The market cap for HON stock reached $128.70 billion, with 667.80 million shares outstanding and 664.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 2554954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $220.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 142.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HON stock trade performance evaluation

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.17 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.94, while it was recorded at 196.92 for the last single week of trading, and 197.28 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.01.

Return on Total Capital for HON is now 18.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.00. Additionally, HON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] managed to generate an average of $51,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 7.80%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: Insider Ownership positions