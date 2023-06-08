Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] gain 42.90% so far this year. What now?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] loss -0.33% or -0.03 points to close at $9.16 with a heavy trading volume of 2707162 shares. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2023 Outlook.

Revenue of $190.8 million, up 88% year-over-year in Q1 2023.

Net loss of $10.1 million; Adjusted EBITDA profitability of $6.1 million in Q1 2023.

It opened the trading session at $9.20, the shares rose to $9.30 and dropped to $8.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HIMS points out that the company has recorded 36.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -158.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, HIMS reached to a volume of 2707162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $12.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for HIMS stock

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, HIMS shares dropped by -22.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.71 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.30, while it was recorded at 9.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.00 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -20.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.70. Additionally, HIMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$100,888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]