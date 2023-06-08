Goldman lifts Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ: TEAM] closed the trading session at $171.34 on 06/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $170.98, while the highest price level was $186.04. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Atlassian Co-CEOs Adopt New 10b5-1 Trading Plans.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-CEOs, co-founders and directors of Atlassian, each adopted a new stock trading plan in February 2023 in accordance with guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the policies of Atlassian regarding stock transactions.

These pre-arranged trading plans were adopted in order to allow Mr. Farquhar and Mr. Cannon-Brookes to sell a portion of their Atlassian stock over time as part of their long-term strategies for individual asset diversification and liquidity. The percentage of shares that will be sold in these trading plans are consistent with the percentage of shares sold in previous trading plans adopted by Mr. Farquhar and Mr. Cannon-Brookes each year since Atlassian’s December 2015 initial public offering. Using these new trading plans, Mr. Farquhar and Mr. Cannon-Brookes will spread their stock trades out over a period of a year from the time their current trading plans expire in June 2023 to reduce market impact on any given day. All sales of shares under Mr. Farquhar’s and Mr. Cannon-Brookes’ trading plans are subject to volume limitations, pursuant to Rule 144, which limits the amount of shares that can be sold in any three-month period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.15 percent and weekly performance of -5.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, TEAM reached to a volume of 3088592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $187.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation is set at 8.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 75.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 54.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TEAM stock trade performance evaluation

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, TEAM shares gained by 31.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.79, while it was recorded at 179.95 for the last single week of trading, and 170.38 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +83.06. Atlassian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.91.

Return on Total Capital for TEAM is now -7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 391.68. Additionally, TEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 379.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] managed to generate an average of -$69,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Atlassian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation go to 23.70%.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: Insider Ownership positions