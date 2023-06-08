Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $19

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ: FYBR] price surged by 6.53 percent to reach at $1.02. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Frontier Publishes 2022 ESG Report.

Highlights company’s purpose-driven transformation.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A sum of 2432233 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares reached a high of $16.75 and dropped to a low of $15.63 until finishing in the latest session at $16.65.

The one-year FYBR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.55. The average equity rating for FYBR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66.

FYBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.90. With this latest performance, FYBR shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.23 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.51, while it was recorded at 15.53 for the last single week of trading, and 23.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontier Communications Parent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.94 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.62.

Return on Total Capital for FYBR is now 5.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.48. Additionally, FYBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] managed to generate an average of $30,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] Insider Position Details